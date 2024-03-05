An Atlantic Division battle features the Philadelphia 76ers (35-25) going on the road to play the Brooklyn Nets (24-36) on Tuesday evening. The 76ers head into this matchup on a two-game win streak. On Sunday, Philadelphia defeated the Dallas Mavericks 120-116. Brooklyn had its two-game win streak snapped by the Grizzlies on Monday, falling as a 9.5-point favorite in that one. Joel Embiid (knee) remains out for the Sixers, while Day'Ron Sharpe (wrist), Ben Simmons (leg/back) and Cam Thomas (ankle) are all day-to-day heading into the second part of a back-to-back for Brooklyn.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in New York. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Nets odds. The over/under for total points is 217.5.

76ers vs. Nets spread: Philadelphia -2.5

76ers vs. Nets over/under: 217.5 points

76ers vs. Nets money line: Philadelphia -143, Brooklyn +120

PHI: 16-12 ATS on the road this season

BKN: 17-13-3 ATS at home this season

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey is an athletic, three-level scorer in the backcourt for the 76ers. Maxey gets to his spots on the court with no problem and uses his playmaking to get his teammates easy looks. The Kentucky product leads the team in points (26) and assists (6.3). On Mar. 1, Maxey had 33 points and five assists.

Guard Buddy Hield provides Philadelphia with a 3-point threat on the perimeter. The Oklahoma product averages 12.6 points, 3.1 assists and shoots 38% from 3-point land. In his last game, Hield put up 11 points, four assists and made three 3-pointers. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges is a solid two-way presence on the court. Bridges creates his own shot with ease and has the length to be disruptive as a defender. The Villanova product leads the team in scoring (21.2) with 4.8 rebounds and one steal per game. In Saturday's win over the Hawks, Bridges had 38 points and five rebounds.

Center Nic Claxton is a lengthy and active presence in the paint. Claxton is a great finisher around the rim and does a good job being a solid rim protector. The Georgia product ranks 13th in the league in rebounds (9.9) and seventh in field-goal percentage (62.1%). He also averages 11.8 points per game. In his last matchup, Claxton dropped 12 points and 13 boards. See who to back at SportsLine.

