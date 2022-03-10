The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets in a highly-anticipated tilt on Thursday. The Sixers are 40-24 this season with six wins in the last seven games. Philadelphia is also 19-13 at home, with Brooklyn (33-33) bringing a 20-15 road record to the table. The contest also marks the first contest in which James Harden will face the Nets after a midseason trade to Philadelphia. Danny Green (finger) is out for Philadelphia. Ben Simmons (reconditioning), LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) and Joe Harris (ankle) are out for Brooklyn.

Philadelphia is listed as a 4.5-point home favorite for this 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 235 in the latest Nets vs. 76ers odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any 76ers vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Nets vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -4.5

Nets vs. 76ers over-under: 235 points

Nets vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -190, Nets +160

BKN: The Nets are 6-6-1 against the spread in Atlantic Division games

PHL: The 76ers are 6-7 against the spread in Atlantic Division games

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's offense is excellent, particularly on the road. The Nets are scoring 111.6 points per 100 possessions for the season, a strong figure, and Brooklyn has the second-best offense in the NBA in road games. The Nets are scoring 115.5 points per 100 possessions in away contests and, regardless of environment, Brooklyn is in the top 10 in field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage. The Nets are above-average in 3-point shooting at 35.4 percent, with strong metrics in assists per game (24.8) and offensive rebound rate (27.6 percent).

On defense, the Nets are firmly in the top eight of the NBA in 3-point percentage allowed (34.0 percent) and blocked shots (5.2 per game), with Brooklyn matching up well in key areas. Philadelphia is last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate at 24.0 percent, and the 76ers are in the bottom quartile of the league in second-chance points and assists per game.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia's offense is dynamic, scoring 111.9 points per 100 possessions for the full season. That ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency, and the 76ers are shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Philadelphia is No. 1 in the NBA in free-throw accuracy, making 81.8 percent of attempts, and the 76ers take advantage of that strength with a top-five mark in free-throw attempts (23.1 per game).

The 76ers also take care of the ball, maximizing possessions and averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game (No. 2 in the NBA). Brooklyn's defense is porous, ranking No. 24 in the NBA in defensive efficiency. The Nets are No. 26 in defensive rebound rate and No. 24 in turnover creation rate, with Brooklyn also landing below the NBA average in free-throw prevention on defense.

How to make 76ers vs. Nets picks

