An Atlantic Divisional contest has the Brooklyn Nets (8-9) traveling to Wells Fargo Center as they play the Philadelphia 76ers (8-8) on Tuesday night. Brooklyn looks to increase its win streak to three in a row, and on Sunday, the Nets knocked off Memphis 127-115. Meanwhile, Philadelphia had its three-game win streak snapped on Saturday versus Minnesota. Joel Embiid (left mid-foot sprain), Tyrese Maxey (left ankle), and James Harden (right foot tendon sprain) are out for Philadelphia, while Nicolas Claxton (illness) and Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) are questionable for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as an 8-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. 76ers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 218.

Nets vs. 76ers spread: Brooklyn -8



Nets vs. 76ers Over-Under: 218 points

Nets vs. 76ers money line: Brooklyn -335, Philadelphia +260

BK: Nets are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games overall

PHI: 76ers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is one of the most talented offensive players ever. Durant has a center's length but can handle the rock like a guard as the 12-time All-Star is strong when attacking the lane while owning an effortless shooting stroke from all over the floor. Durant averages 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. In his last contest, he dropped 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Forward Ben Simmons will be suiting up against his former team for the first time. Simmons is a long and instinctive player who plays with anticipation, and the LSU product can stuff the stat sheet and seems to be finding a rhythm. He's scored in double figures in three straight games. On Sunday, Simmons finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia's team is littered with injuries currently and forward Tobias Harris will be thrust into a larger role offensively. Harris is a good scoring option who has great instincts and reliable jumper. The Tennessee product rebounds well and can make the right read. Harris is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Guard De'Anthony Melton has great court vision and knows how to push the ball in the open floor. Melton is an accurate passer and rebounds well for his size. The USC product is an aggressive defender who plays with high energy, and he's putting up 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. On Saturday, Melton dropped 19 points, five rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

