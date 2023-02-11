The Brooklyn Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers in an Atlantic Division tilt on Saturday evening. The Nets are 33-22 overall and 17-10 at home this season, and Brooklyn hosts a rest advantage. The Sixers are 14-11 in road games and facing a quick turnaround on the second night of a back-to-back set. Philadelphia's injury report is to be determined, with Brooklyn listing Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson as questionable due to a pending trade. Seth Curry (adductor) is out for the Nets.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 1-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest 76ers vs. Nets odds.

76ers vs. Nets spread: 76ers -1

76ers vs. Nets over/under: 225 points

76ers vs. Nets money line: 76ers -110, Nets -110

PHI: The 76ers are 12-13 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 14-12-1 against the spread in home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is comfortable on the road this season. The 76ers have a top-five road record (14-11) in the NBA, with Philadelphia producing a robust 60.2% true shooting mark away from home. The 76ers are also in the top eight of the NBA in both offensive and defensive efficiency for the season, and Philadelphia has a big potential edge at the 3-point line on offense. The 76ers are making more than 38% of long-range attempts, with Brooklyn yielding nearly 37% to opponents to rank in the bottom in 3-point defense.

Philadelphia is excellent at the free throw line, ranking in the top three of the league in free throws made and free throw accuracy, and Brooklyn is No. 25 in the NBA in free throw prevention on defense. With the Nets also struggling to league-worst marks in offensive rebound rate (22.5%) and defensive rebound rate (69.0%), Philadelphia also projects to have the edge in the possession battle.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is excellent at home this season, out-scoring opponents by nearly five points per 100 possessions at Barclays Center. That includes a 116.2 offensive rating and 61.2% true shooting in home games, and Brooklyn has an intriguing lead guard in Spencer Dinwiddie. He recently arrived via trade and scored 25 points with six assists and rebounds in his Nets debut. Dinwiddie is also averaging 17.9 points per game with 40.2% 3-point shooting this season, and Brooklyn is in the top six of the NBA in offensive efficiency with 115.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Nets lead the league in overall shooting efficiency, including top-three marks in field goal percentage (50.5%) and 3-point percentage (39.2%). Brooklyn is averaging more than 1.8 assists per turnover this season, and the Nets average 16.2 fast break points per game. The Nets are facing a Philadelphia defense that is in the bottom five in fast break prevention, opening the door for Brooklyn to score effectively in transition.

