The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 25-17 overall and 14-8 at home, while Brooklyn is 29-14 overall and 12-8 on the road. The teams split their meetings last season.

Portland is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Trail Blazers:

Blazers vs. Nets spread: Blazers -3.5

Blazers vs. Nets over-under: 231.5 points

Blazers vs. Nets money line: Portland -165, Brooklyn +145



What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Blazers were steamrolled by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, 132-92. Portland was down 103-69 at the end of the third quarter. Damian Lillard (19 points) was the top scorer for the Blazers. Portland came crashing down hard vs. Dallas after a three-game winning streak.

The Blazers shot 20 percent from 3-point range on Sunday. Lillard, CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony went a combined 0-for-16 from 3-point range. The loss to Dallas was the team's worst of the season.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, Brooklyn bagged a 113-106 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Kyrie Irving had 28 points and six assists along with seven rebounds, and James Harden totaled 26 points and eight assists in addition to five boards. Irving (personal) will not play on Tuesday, Harden (neck) is questionable.

The Nets have won 15 of their last 17 games. They are one game behind first place Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference as the team begins a three-game road trip. Brooklyn has won a franchise record eight games vs. Western Conference teams so far this season. Landry Shamet (ankle) will not play on Tuesday. Kevin Durant (hamstring) remains out as well.

How to make Blazers vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Blazers vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blazers vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs. Nets spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 91-53 roll.