We've got another exciting interconference contest on Friday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Portland Trail Blazers. Brooklyn is 21-37 overall and 9-19 at home, while Portland is 26-33 overall and 10-19 on the road. The Nets defeated the Blazers, 132-114, in Portland on Jan. 14 in their first meeting of the season. Brooklyn leading scorer Cam Thomas, who has been out since Jan. 2 with a hamstring injury, is off the injury report and expected to play.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Blazers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Blazers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 218.5 points. Before entering any Blazers vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Blazers spread: Blazers -1.5

Nets vs. Blazers over/under: 218.5 points

Nets vs. Blazers money line: Blazers -126, Nets +106

BRK: The Nets are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last seven home games

POR: The Blazers are 13-5 ATS over their last 18 games

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

The Blazers are coming off a 129-121 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday for their third straight win. Portland has started its seven-game road trip with two straight wins, knocking off the Jazz, 114-112, on Monday before the win at Washington. Guard Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, had 36 points, eight rebounds and five assists against the Wizards. Portland had a balanced scoring effort behind Sharpe with seven players scoring more than 10 points.

Anfernee Simons leads Portland at 18.7 points per game this season and he had back-to-back games with at least 25 points before finishing with 16 points against Washington. The 25-year-old is averaging 21.4 ppg over his last nine games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover



The Nets haven't had much luck with injuries this season and they'll remain without D'Angelo Russell (ankle) on Friday. But they'll receive a significant boost with Thomas returning after missing nearly two entire months. The 23-year-old leads the Nets at 24.7 ppg over 19 contests in his fourth NBA season. He averaged a career-high 22.5 ppg last year. Thomas will likely be on a minutes restriction, but his presence will be welcomed for an offense ranking second-to-last in scoring (105.1 ppg).

The Nets have remained competitive without Thomas and elite scoring due to one of the best defenses in the league. Brooklyn is coming off a 129-121 loss to the Thunder, but the Nets even held a fourth-quarter lead and easily covered the 17-point spread against the top team in the Western Conference. The Nets have the No. 8 scoring defense (111.1 ppg) while holding teams to 110 points or fewer in 13 of their last 15 games, See which team to pick here.

