Nets vs. Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

Two teams fighting for playoff positioning will go head-to-head when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Entering the evening, the Nets sit at sixth in the East while the Blazers are fourth in the West, but both hold slim leads over the teams immediately behind them in the standings.

The game between the two teams is the second - and final - of the season, as the Blazers pulled out a 113-99 victory over the Nets in Brooklyn back in February.

How to watch Nets at Blazers

Date: Monday, March 25

Monday, March 25 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBA TV

fuboTV (try it free) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Blazers -6.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Nets: Every game for the Nets counts at this point in the season, as they are in a fight for position with several other teams in the East. Though the sit sixth currently, with a couple of losses in a row they could find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. It's urgency time for Brooklyn.

Blazers: The Blazers aren't in danger of dropping out of the playoff picture in the West, but things are so tight that every game is important for seeding, especially if they want to have homecourt advantage in the first round.

Game prediction, pick

The Blazers are the best bet in this one, as they are a great team within the friendly confines of the Moda Center (28-9 on the season). The Nets, on the other hand, are a below .500 (17-20) road team, which doesn't bode well for them in Portland.