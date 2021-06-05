Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Brooklyn

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 4-0; Brooklyn 4-1

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are 4-15 against the Milwaukee Bucks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Brooklyn will face off against Milwaukee in a playoff game at Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. ET. Averaging 123.40 points per contest, the Brooklyn squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully the Bucks' defense is prepared for a test.

The Nets had enough points to win and then some against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, taking their matchup 123-109. Shooting guard James Harden had a stellar game for Brooklyn as he dropped a triple-double on 34 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds. The Beard now has 13 triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee earned some more postseason success in their contest on Saturday. They took down the Miami Heat 120-103. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a triple-double on 20 points, 15 assists, and 12 boards, and center Brook Lopez, who had 25 points in addition to eight boards. Antetokounmpo now has eight triple-doubles this season.

The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn enters the game with a 49.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. The Bucks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $82.32

Odds

The Nets are a 4-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.