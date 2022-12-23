Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Milwaukee 22-9; Brooklyn 20-12

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Barclays Center. The Nets are out to stop a 12-game streak of losses at home.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Brooklyn proved too difficult a challenge. Brooklyn took their matchup against the Warriors by a conclusive 143-113 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 91-51. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 23 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, falling 114-106. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his best for Milwaukee, finishing with 45 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 14 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They covered a 10.5-point spread on Wednesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Brooklyn is now 20-12 while the Bucks sit at 22-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.80%. But Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.90%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 23 out of their last 31 games against Brooklyn.