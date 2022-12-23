Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Milwaukee 22-9; Brooklyn 20-12
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Barclays Center. The Nets are out to stop a 12-game streak of losses at home.
The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Brooklyn proved too difficult a challenge. Brooklyn took their matchup against the Warriors by a conclusive 143-113 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 91-51. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 23 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, falling 114-106. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his best for Milwaukee, finishing with 45 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 14 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They covered a 10.5-point spread on Wednesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Brooklyn is now 20-12 while the Bucks sit at 22-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.80%. But Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.90%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $118.00
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 23 out of their last 31 games against Brooklyn.
- Oct 26, 2022 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 31, 2022 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Brooklyn 119
- Feb 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Jan 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Oct 19, 2021 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jun 19, 2021 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jun 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Jun 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Jun 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jun 10, 2021 - Milwaukee 86 vs. Brooklyn 83
- Jun 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Jun 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Milwaukee 107
- May 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Brooklyn 118
- May 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Aug 04, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96