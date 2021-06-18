A 38-point performance from Khris Middleton helped carry the Milwaukee Bucks to a Game 6 win over the Brooklyn Nets and force a winner-take-all Game 7 Saturday night. It was perhaps the best performance the Bucks had all series long with huge nights from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday as well to outpace the Nets. Winning Game 6 probably also saved Mike Budenholzer's head-coaching job for at least a little longer, given there were serious questions about him following Game 5's debacle.

Game 7s are weirdly paced as both teams try everything in their power to gain an edge and just escape with a win. There's going to be some shots taken that earlier in this series would be considered poor shot selection, but if they go in it's just another step closer to winning. Ahead of Game 7, here's everything you need to know:

(2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Saturday, June 19 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 19 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: MIL: -105; BKN: -115 | O/U: 215 (William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Nets: Despite getting better production out of James Harden, who finished with 16 points and seven assists, his help along with Kevin Durant's 32-point performance wasn't enough to overcome huge performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. It was another example of how much Brooklyn misses the production of Kyrie Irving, and Harden when he's fully healthy. Brooklyn will likely be without Irving again, so it will be up to Durant and Harden to carry the weight offensively for the Nets. The good news is Harden looked far better in Game 6 than he did in Game 5 where he was practically immobile. If Harden's able to be at least 80 percent of what he typically is, then that should be positive news for the Nets.

Bucks: Milwaukee missed on an opportunity to close this series out after Kyrie Irving went down and the Nets were relying on Durant and a hobbled Harden in Game 6. But somehow the Bucks still managed to lose Game 5 and needed an all-time performance from Middleton and others to force a Game 7. Assuming Irving is out, Milwaukee should once again have an advantage, but also assuming the Bucks always manage to get in their own way, it's incredibly possible to see them lose this game.

Prediction

The Bucks would be the obvious pick given the injuries the Nets are dealing with, but I don't know that I fully trust Milwaukee, even after the explosive performances from its star players in Game 6. Durant is still unguardable in this series, and if Harden can improve once again on his production from the previous game, then it's a lot more evenly matched. I'm going with Brooklyn on the back of another insane performance from K.D. Pick: Nets -1