The much-anticipated matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks got off to a disappointing start, as James Harden left with a hamstring injury less than a minute into Game 1. On Sunday, the Nets announced that he'll also be out for at least Game 2.

It turned out to be no Harden, no problem for the Nets, however, as they used a huge run at the end of the third quarter to pull away, then held off the Bucks in the fourth to take a 1-0 series lead. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were great, but they also got a huge game from Blake Griffin.

Now, the Bucks will have to come up with a response or avoid falling down 2-0. Ahead of Game 2, here's everything you need to know:

(2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Monday, June 7 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, June 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: MIL: +100 | Nets -120 | O/U: 233.5

Storylines

Nets: The big story on the Nets side is James Harden's injury. He missed over a month with a hamstring injury leading up to the season, and only returned for a few games before the playoffs started. Now, he's re-aggravated the injury, and it's unclear when he's going to be back. That's bad news for the Nets, both for the rest of this series and potentially moving forward. They still have plenty of talent in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but having all three of their stars is what put them over the top.

Bucks: Harden going down less than a minute into Game 1 gave the Bucks a golden opportunity to steal a game on the road. They didn't take advantage, in large part because Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton struggled -- 30 points on 13-of-42 from the field -- and they had a terrible shooting night from 3-point land (6-of-30). The good news for them is that Harden is still out, and they likely won't shoot that poorly again. They'll have another solid chance to earn a split on the road.

Prediction

Due to Harden's injury, the Nets are just 1.5-point favorites, so Vegas sees this as a pick 'em. The Nets looked great even without him, but we'll lean with the Bucks here. They'll be more prepared to go against a Harden-less Nets team and won't shoot as poorly as they did in Game 1. Pick: Bucks +1.5