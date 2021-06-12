The Milwaukee Bucks managed to get back in their series against the Brooklyn Nets with a hard-fought win in Game 3, with the opportunity to even up the series in Game 4. A strong first quarter, in which the Nets were held to just 11 points, gave the Bucks a comfortable lead to start the game, and they managed to hold off a Brooklyn team that just wouldn't go away. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton had their best performances of the series thus far, and the Bucks stifled everyone around Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to avoid a 3-0 hole.

Now, the Bucks are going to need to replicate the same success they had in Game 3, or they could face elimination heading back to Brooklyn. Ahead of Game 4, here's everything you need to know:

(2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Sunday, June 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

ABC | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: MIL: +105| BKN: -125 | O/U: 228.5 (William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Nets: Brooklyn will once again be without James Harden in Game 4, however, coach Steve Nash says he's "progressing." Game 3's loss showed just how important Harden is to this team's success because although Bruce Brown managed to put up 16 points and 11 rebounds, his production isn't comparable to what Harden is capable of bringing. With that being said, Brooklyn is going to need more out of Joe Harris, who went 1-for-11 from the field and 1-for-7 from deep, as well as Blake Griffin, who had a quiet five-point game in 30 minutes of action. Durant and Irving are enough to win, but the role players around them are what pushes them over the edge.

Bucks: Giannis and Middleton combined to score 79 percent of the Bucks' points in Game 3, and while those two are the keys to this team's success, Milwaukee certainly needs more from the likes of Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez so a 21-point lead doesn't result in just a 3-point win. Another area of concern is Bryn Forbes' lack of production in this series. After shooting 48.5 percent from deep in the first round against the Miami Heat, Forbes' shooting has plummeted to 23.1 percent. With as much playing time as he's getting, he has to start knocking down shots for Milwaukee to keep pace with Brooklyn's offense.

Prediction

After such a low-scoring game, I think the Nets break out for a big performance in Game 4. Durant and Irving are going to get there's but I expect Brooklyn to try and get Harris going early and feeding Griffin a bit more as that was very successful in Game 1 of this series. Pick: Nets -1.5