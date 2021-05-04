The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch on Tuesday evening. Milwaukee (40-24) toppled Brooklyn by a 117-114 margin on Sunday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 49 points to lead the Bucks to the win. The Bucks and Nets (43-22) are also jockeying for position at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, placing extra emphasis on this matchup. James Harden (hamstring) is out for the Nets, and Jeff Teague (abdominal) is out for the Bucks.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a two-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 241.5 in the latest Nets vs. Bucks odds.

Nets vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -2

Nets vs. Bucks over-under: 241.5 points

BKN: The Nets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nets can cover



Brooklyn's offense is virtually unstoppable. The Nets lead the NBA in offensive rating, scoring more than 1.17 points per possession, and they are also No. 1 in the league in field goal shooting at 49.2 percent. Brooklyn is a top-five team both inside the arc (56.5 percent) and outside the arc (38.8 percent), with top-10 marks in free throw creation (22.5 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (81.0 percent). They also move the ball well, producing 26.7 assists per game, and they turn the ball over on only 13.5 percent of offensive possessions.

Milwaukee is just 23rd in the NBA in defensive turnover creation, further strengthening Brooklyn's ball security projection in this matchup. Defensively, the Nets aren't elite, but they are above-average in shooting efficiency allowed, assists allowed (24.3 per game) and free throw rate allowed for the season. Milwaukee is a bottom-five team at getting to the line, and the Nets will happily turn the game into a shooting competition with the most talented offensive roster in the NBA.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is an excellent offensive team, scoring more than 1.16 points per possession this season. The Bucks are No. 2 in the NBA in 3-point shooting, converting 39.2 percent of their long-range attempts, and Milwaukee is also a top-five group in field goal percentage (48.6 percent). Brooklyn struggles defensively, ranking just 25th in overall defensive rating, and that forecasts a positive matchup for Milwaukee. Finally, the Nets rarely create turnovers, ranking 28th in the NBA in havoc rate, and the Bucks can play freely and aggressively as a result.

On the other end, the Nets are unquestionably dynamic, but the Bucks are tremendous defensively. Milwaukee leads the NBA in free throw prevention, allowing only 18.4 attempts per game, and the Bucks are a top-three team in field goal percentage allowed (45.3 percent) and 2-point shooting allowed (50.8 percent). Mike Budenholzer's team is a top-five defensive rebounding team, securing 75.4 percent of rebounds after forcing a missed shot, and the Nets land well below the league's average in both offensive and defensive rebound rate.

How to make Bucks vs. Nets picks

