James Harden will try to follow up a historic debut when the Brooklyn Nets visit the surging Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as part of the NBA on Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedule. Harden became the first NBA player to register a 30-point triple double in his first appearance with a team, a feat even more remarkable given he had yet to practice with Brooklyn prior to Saturday's win over Orlando on Saturday. Harden's acquisition has further elevated the Nets to championship contenders but they will face a major hurdle in Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, winners of four straight and eight of nine.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Bucks vs. Nets spread: Milwaukee -2

Bucks vs. Nets over-under: 237.5 points

Bucks vs. Nets money line: Milwaukee -135, Brooklyn +115

MIL: Bucks rank second in NBA in point differential (+10.7)

BKN: Guard Kyrie Irving (health and safety protocols), out the past seven games, is listed as questionable

Why the Nets can cover



The Nets paid a hefty ransom to acquire Harden from Houston as part of a four-team blockbuster trade, giving up four players and a boatload of draft picks for the 2018 NBA MVP. Harden was not even cleared to play until hours before Saturday's game but wasted no time endearing himself to his teammates and Brooklyn's fan base. Running the offense with ease, he finished with 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds.

The league's scoring champion in each of the past three seasons, Harden's presence provided plenty of open looks for his teammates. Kevin Durant can score at will no matter who is on the floor and he turned in his best performance with Brooklyn, scoring a season-high 42 points on 16-of-26 shooting. Over his past four games, Durant is averaging 34.5 points while shooting a blistering 59 percent.

Why the Bucks can cover

Only a dreadful night at the free-throw line kept Antetokounmpo from flirting with a 40-point outing in Friday's 112-109 win over Dallas. The Greek Freak was a miserable 1 of 10 from the stripe but he more than made up for it by pouring in a game-high 31 points to go with nine rebounds. It marked the third 30-point game in the last six contests for Antetokounmpo, who also has a triple-double in that stretch.

Center Brook Lopez spent his first nine seasons with the Nets and could do some damage inside against a forward line that lost starting center Jarrett Allen in the Harden trade. Lopez is coming off his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds against the Mavericks. He also pulled down 11 boards in the previous contest at Detroit.

