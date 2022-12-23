Eastern Conference powers meet on Friday at Barclays Center. The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets, with the Bucks entering at 22-9 and the Nets at 20-12 following seven straight wins. Khris Middleton (knee) is listed as doubtful for the Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed as probable. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Nets.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Brooklyn is the 2.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229 in the latest Bucks vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Nets vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 28-12 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Bucks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bucks vs. Nets:

Bucks vs. Nets spread: Nets -2.5

Bucks vs. Nets over/under: 229 points

Bucks vs. Nets money line: Nets -140, Bucks +118

MIL: The Bucks are 5-7-2 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 6-9-1 against the spread in home games

Bucks vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee is led by one of the best players in the league in Antetokounmpo. He is averaging 31.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7% from the field this season. Antetokounmpo is also generating 43.5 points per game on 66% shooting in the last two contests, and the Bucks have a huge advantage on the offensive glass against a Brooklyn team that secures fewer than 69% of available defensive rebounds.

The Bucks are also in the top three of the NBA in defensive efficiency, yielding only 1.08 points per possession, and Milwaukee is in the top three in field goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, assists allowed and defensive rebound rate. Brooklyn is last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (22.9%), and Milwaukee gives up only 13.2 second-chance points per game.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is the hottest team in the NBA. The Nets have won seven consecutive games and, in that sample, Brooklyn is scoring more than 1.24 points per possession. Brooklyn is elite on offense overall, scoring 1.15 points per possession, and the Nets lead the league in overall shooting efficiency. That includes the league's best field goal percentage (50.8%) with top-three marks in 2-point shooting (58.3%) and 3-point shooting (38.3%).

The Nets also rank in the top eight in assists (26.4 per game) and fast break points (15.0 per game), with a pair of top-flight scorers in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn can also be comfortable against a Milwaukee defense that forces the fewest turnovers (12.7 per game) in the entire NBA.

How to make Bucks vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 233 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.