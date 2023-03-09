The Brooklyn Nets (37-28) hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) on Thursday in a matchup of teams jockeying for positioning in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Milwaukee is 27-6 at home and currently holds the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the best overall record in the NBA. The Nets are 18-16 on the road and sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn has won three straight after knocking off the Houston Rockets 118-96 on Tuesday. The Bucks have won 18 of their last 19 and defeated the Orlando Magic 134-123 in their last outing. Nic Claxton (knee), Ben Simmons (knee), Royce O'Neale (knee), Cameron Johnson (knee), and Spencer Dinwiddie are all listed as out for Brooklyn. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (neck), and Jae Crowder are listed as day-to-day, with Goran Dragic (knee) and Wesley Matthews (calf) ruled out for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Nets spread: Bucks -12

Bucks vs. Nets over/under: 231 points

Bucks vs. Nets money line: Milwaukee -800, Brooklyn +550

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic on the road on Tuesday as they won 134-123. Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to small forward Khris Middleton, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists.

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is making a strong case for winning his third career NBA MVP this season. The seven-time All-Star is averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while playing for the team with the best record in the league. Point guard Jrue Holiday has been outstanding for Milwaukee as well, with per game averages of 19.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, Brooklyn made easy work of the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and carried off a 118-96 victory. Brooklyn's small forward Mikal Bridges did his thing and had 30 points and five assists. The Nets will be short-handed on Thursday with several players already ruled out with injuries.

The Bucks enter the contest with only 18.5 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Nets are stumbling into the game with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.7 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Brooklyn in a difficult position. The Nets own an impressive 26-17 overall record against Eastern Conference opponents.

How to make Nets vs. Bucks picks

