Eastern Conference contenders meet for a spotlight matchup on Wednesday evening. The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Brooklyn Nets to Fiserv Forum for the first game between the teams this season. Milwaukee is 2-0 and 1-0 at home, with Brooklyn entering at 1-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), and Pat Connaughton (calf) are out for the Bucks, with Seth Curry (ankle), Markieff Morris (personal), and T.J. Warren (foot) ruled out for the Nets.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a 4-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233 in the latest Nets vs. Bucks odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. Nets picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 91-63 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Bucks vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4

Nets vs. Bucks over/under: 233 points

Nets vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -180, Nets +152

BKN: The Nets are 24-19-1 against the spread in the last 44 road games

MIL: The Bucks are 18-30 against the spread in the last 48 home games

Nets vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's offense is difficult to contain. After a 2021-22 season in which the Nets scored more than 1.13 points per possession amid high-profile absences, Brooklyn is leading the NBA with 58.5% 2-point shooting in the early going. The Nets are in the top five of the league with 48.8% field goal shooting, and Brooklyn is in the top 10 of the league with 26.3 free throw attempts and only 13.3 turnovers per game.

While the Nets do have quality depth, much of the team's attack is buoyed by two superstars. Kevin Durant is averaging 32.0 points per game on 55.9% shooting to begin the season, and the Nets were 36-19 with Durant in the lineup in 2021-22. Kyrie Irving is also a dynamic weapon, averaging 27.3 points and 5.7 assists per game this season. On defense, the Nets are leading the league with 10.0 blocked shots per game, and Brooklyn is yielding only 51.6% 2-point shooting to opponents through three games.

Why the Bucks can cover

Mike Budenholzer's team is highly efficient on offense. The Bucks finished as the No. 4 team in the NBA in offensive rating last season, scoring 114.3 points per 100 possessions, and Milwaukee is operating at a high level already in 2022-23. Milwaukee is shooting 48.5% from the field, 39.7% from 3-point range and 55.2% from inside the arc this season, excelling in all three categories. The Bucks are also generating 26.5 assists per game, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the most unstoppable force in the league.

The former MVP is averaging 32.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while shooting 70.3% from the field in the early going, and the Bucks finished in the top five of the NBA last season in both 3-pointers (14.1 per game) and 3-point accuracy (36.6%). On the other side, the Bucks are allowing the fewest points (96.5 per game) in the league this season, and the combination of Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez forms an elite unit on defense.

How to make Nets vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 241 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. See which side to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nets vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.