The Brooklyn Nets aim to continue their red-hot play on Sunday afternoon. The Nets visit the Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference showdown, with Brooklyn entering on a four-game winning streak. The Nets are 34-15 this season, with the Bulls taking the floor with a 19-28 overall record. James Harden (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) are out for the Nets, with Zach LaVine (ankle) and Coby White (cervical) listed as probable for the Bulls.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET in Chicago. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Nets as three-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Nets vs. Bulls odds. Before you make any Bulls vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $8,800 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up more than $800 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 15 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Bulls vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Bulls spread: Nets -3

Nets vs. Bulls over-under: 225 points

Nets vs. Bulls money line: Nets -150, Bulls +130

BKN: The Nets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

CHI: The Bulls are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nets can cover



The Nets are short-handed in this matchup without both Harden and Durant, but they still have an elite shot creator in Kyrie Irving. Irving is averaging 27.8 points and 5.9 assists per game for the season and, as the primary option, he is capable of even more. Brooklyn is the best offensive team in the NBA, scoring more than 1.17 points per possession, and the Nets sit atop the league in myriad shooting categories, including true shooting percentage (61.0 percent), effective field goal percentage (57.6 percent), field goal percentage (49.4 percent) and two-point shooting (56.7 percent).

Chicago has strengths of its own, but the Bulls are also a below-average defensive team, ranking 23rd in the league in allowing 112.2 points per 100 possessions. The Bulls are a bottom-five team in preventing free throws, which is also perilous against the high-powered Nets. On the other side, the Nets can take solace in Chicago's glaring issues offensively. The Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in ball security, committing a turnover on 15.4 percent of possessions, and Chicago is also dead-last in the league in free throw creation rate.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is a top-10 team in several offensive categories. The Bulls are shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 54.5 percent on two-point shots this season, with an elite free throw shooting mark of 80.4 percent. Chicago ranks in the top eight in assists, generating 26.3 per game, and Brooklyn has a porous defense. The Nets are 25th in overall defensive rating, yielding 1.13 points per possession, and Brooklyn is the second-worst team in the NBA in creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on only 12.5 percent of defensive possessions.

On the other end, the Bulls have their hands full, but they are the best defensive rebounding team in the NBA, grabbing 76.1 percent of available rebounds. Chicago is also a top-eight team in 3-point shooting allowed (35.1 percent) and assists allowed (23.9 per game).

How to make Bulls vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 233 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that on a roll on NBA picks.