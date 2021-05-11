The Chicago Bulls will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. Chicago is 29-39 overall and 13-20 at home, while Brooklyn is 44-24 overall and 19-16 on the road. The Bulls won the first meeting of the season on April 7, 115-107.

Brooklyn is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232. Before entering any Nets vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 99-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Nets spread: Bulls +4.5

Bulls vs. Nets over-under: 232 points

Bulls vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -190, Chicago +170



What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls strolled past the Detroit Pistons on Sunday,108-96. Zach LaVine had 30 points and six assists. Chicago is 2.5 games behind Washington for the 10th seed and final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls have reeled off three double-digit wins in four games.

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds for his eighth consecutive double-double on Sunday. He is averaging 25.3 points and 14.7 rebounds during the Bulls' last three wins. Daniel Theis (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn beat the Denver Nuggets 125-119 on Saturday. The Nets overcame a 71-56 halftime deficit. Kevin Durant dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds along with seven assists. Kyrie Irving scored 31 points. Brooklyn is three games behind Philadelphia for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and one game ahead of third-seeded Milwaukee.

The Nets halted a four-game losing streak on Saturday. They won for the first time on their current five-game road trip. James Harden is out, but may be able to return from a hamstring injury on Wednesday. Bruce Brown (face) is questionable.

How to make Bulls vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over.

So who wins Bulls vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Nets spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 99-64 roll.