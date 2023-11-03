The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament begins on Friday with seven group play contests. The Chicago Bulls (2-3) host the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) in an Eastern Conference Group C matchup. The Nets are 2-1 on the road while Chicago is 1-1 at home this season. The Bulls won three of four matchups between the two teams last season.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET from the United Center in Chicago. Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Nets odds according to the SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 222 points. Before making any Nets vs. Bulls picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Bulls vs. Nets spread: Bulls -3.5

Bulls vs. Nets over/under: 222 points

Bulls vs. Nets money line: Bulls: -159, Nets: +136

CHI: The Bulls are 5-2 in their last seven games against the Nets

BKN: The Nets are 4-0 against the spread this season

Why the Bulls can cover

The Bulls return to Chicago off a three-game road trip and split their first two games at home to open the season. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan make up one of the best duos in the NBA and they've had a strong strong despite some team inconsistencies. LaVine is averaging 24 points and DeRozan is averaging 21.8 points per game to begin the year. Nikola Vucevic, a two-time All-Star, provides an inside presence and that's where the Bulls could have an advantage with Cameron Johnson (calf) and Nic Claxton (ankle) both out.

Claxton, a 6-foot-11 center, is vital to Brooklyn protecting the rim, so this could be a major disadvantage against Vucevic. The 33-year-old averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds per game last season and the Nets may have trouble containing him on Friday. The Bulls play at the second-slowest pace in the NBA compared to the Nets, who play at the 10th fastest. If Chicago controls the pace on Friday, that could throw off Brooklyn's early-season rhyme and play in the Bulls' favor. This is also the final game in a four-game road trip for the Nets, so fatigue could play a factor.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn should enter Friday with complete confidence after a 109-105 road victory over the Miami Heat, the defending Eastern Conference champions, on Wednesday. And the Nets won shorthanded without Johnson, Claxon or Spencer Dinwiddie. Mikal Bridges had 21 points as he continues his emergence into one of the NBA's next superstars. The 27-year-old averaged 26.1 points over 27 games with the Nets last season after being the key return in a package that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. Bridges is averaging 20.8 points on 50% shooting to begin this year.

The Nets are expected to get a boost with the return of Dinwiddie, who told reporters he'll play on Friday after missing one game with an ankle sprain. Dinwiddie averaged 16.5 points over 26 games with the Nets last season after being the key return in a package that sent Kyrie Irving to the Suns. The young Nets squad has built chemistry quickly after all the organization's trades moving disgruntled superstars in exchange for young talent. The Nets have covered the spread in all four games this season, so there's no reason why they can't again on Friday.

