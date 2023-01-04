The Chicago Bulls welcome the Brooklyn Nets to the United Center on Wednesday evening. The Bulls are 16-21 overall and 9-9 at home this season, with the Nets arriving at 25-12 overall following 12 consecutive wins. Royce O'Neale (illness) and Markieff Morris (illness) are listed as probable for the Nets. Lonzo Ball (knee), Tony Bradley (personal), and Javonte Green (knee) are out for the Bulls.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as 5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236 in the latest Nets vs. Bulls odds.

Nets vs. Bulls spread: Nets -5

Nets vs. Bulls over/under: 236 points

Nets vs. Bulls money line: Nets -205, Bulls +170

BKN: The Nets are 11-8 against the spread in road games

CHI: The Bulls are 8-9-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Nets can cover



Brooklyn is the hottest team in the NBA, winning 12 straight games, and the Nets are scoring 1.24 points per possession with a 65.9% true shooting mark in that sample. Brooklyn is in the top three of the league in offensive rating (116.2), field goal percentage (51.5%), 2-point percentage (58.6%), and 3-point percentage (39.3%) this season, and the Nets have an MVP candidate in Kevin Durant.

He is averaging 29.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season, and Durant is shooting a blistering 56.4% from the field. He has scored at least 23 points in 12 straight games, and the Nets are in the top eight of the NBA in free throw accuracy (80%) and assists (26.5 per game). With Brooklyn also ranking in the top five of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, blocked shots, and assists allowed on defense, the Nets project well in this setting.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago's attack is keyed by veteran star DeMar DeRozan, who is averaging 26.7 points per game on 50.8% shooting. He has scored 21 points or more in nine straight games, putting up 29.6 points per game on 52.1% shooting in that stretch. DeRozan leads an offense that ranks in the top five of the NBA in field goal percentage (48.6%) and free throw percentage (81.9%), with the Bulls committing only 13.9 turnovers per game.

Brooklyn ranks in the bottom third of the league in 3-point accuracy allowed (36.4%) and free throw attempts allowed (24.8 per game) on defense. On the other end, Chicago is above-average in free throw prevention, with Brooklyn ranking only No. 28 in the league in free throw creation on offense. The Bulls are also in the top 10 of the league in defensive rebound rate, turnover creation rate, and steal rate this season.

