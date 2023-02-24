The Chicago Bulls aim to stop a six-game losing streak on Friday evening. The Bulls host the Brooklyn Nets at United Center, with Chicago entering at 26-33 overall and 16-13 at home. Brooklyn is 34-24 overall and 16-13 on the road. Ben Simmons (knee) is listed as questionable for the Nets. Goran Dragic (knee) is listed as questionable for the Bulls, with Lonzo Ball (knee) and Javonte Green (knee) ruled out.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chicago as the 2-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Nets vs. Bulls odds. Before making any Bulls vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Bulls spread: Bulls -2

Nets vs. Bulls over/under: 225.5 points

Nets vs. Bulls money line: Bulls -125, Nets +105

BKN: The Nets are 15-14 against the spread in road games

CHI: The Bulls are 15-13-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Nets can cover



The Brooklyn Nets have a new-look roster, headlined by Mikal Bridges. The talented wing is averaging 25.0 points and 6.3 rebounds with 66.3% true shooting since joining the Nets, and Brooklyn is in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency. The Nets are excellent in shooting efficiency, making 50.2% of shot attempts and 39.2% of 3-point attempts, and Brooklyn is in the top eight of the NBA in fast break points (15.9 per game) and assists (25.8 per game).

On defense, the Nets are leading the NBA in blocked shots (6.5 per game) and 2-point percentage allowed (51.0%), and Brooklyn is in the top five of the NBA in field goal percentage (45.8%) and assists allowed (22.9 per game). Opponents also score fewer than 49 points in the paint per game against the Nets, and Chicago is only No. 24 in the NBA in offensive efficiency this season.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago has clear offensive strengths, including the presence of both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Each perimeter creator is averaging 24 points or more per game, and the Bulls are in the top 10 of the league in field goal percentage, free throw percentage and turnover rate. On the defensive end, the Bulls are even better, allowing only 1.12 points per possession to rank in the top eight of the NBA.

Chicago is leading the league in second-chance points allowed (11.7 per game), and the Bulls secure 74.2% of available defensive rebounds. Brooklyn is the worst offensive rebounding team (22.8%) in the NBA, and Chicago is in the top 10 of the league in field goal percentage allowed, points allowed in the paint and free throw attempts allowed. The Nets produce only 21.2 free throw attempts per game, and the Bulls also have the benefit of home-court advantage at United Center.

