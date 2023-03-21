Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Cleveland 45-28; Brooklyn 39-32
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Brooklyn Nets since Jan. 17 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Cleveland will take on Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. The Cavaliers won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
Cleveland made easy work of the Washington Wizards this past Friday and carried off a 117-94 win. Cleveland can attribute much of their success to point guard Darius Garland, who had 24 points and nine assists. Garland's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 108-102 to the Denver Nuggets. The Nets were down 91-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of center Nicolas Claxton, who had 19 points along with eight boards.
The Cavaliers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Cleveland 117
- Apr 12, 2022 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Cleveland 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Cleveland 107
- Jan 17, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Nov 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 17, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Cleveland 109
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cleveland 125 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 20, 2021 - Cleveland 147 vs. Brooklyn 135
- Nov 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Cleveland 106
- Mar 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Cleveland 107
- Feb 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 148 vs. Cleveland 139
- Dec 03, 2018 - Cleveland 99 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 24, 2018 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Cleveland 86
- Mar 25, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Cleveland 129 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Nov 22, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Oct 25, 2017 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Cleveland 107
- Jan 27, 2017 - Cleveland 124 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Jan 06, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 23, 2016 - Cleveland 119 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 31, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Mar 24, 2016 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Cleveland 95
- Jan 20, 2016 - Cleveland 91 vs. Brooklyn 78
- Nov 28, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. Brooklyn 88