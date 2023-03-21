Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Cleveland 45-28; Brooklyn 39-32

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Brooklyn Nets since Jan. 17 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Cleveland will take on Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. The Cavaliers won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

Cleveland made easy work of the Washington Wizards this past Friday and carried off a 117-94 win. Cleveland can attribute much of their success to point guard Darius Garland, who had 24 points and nine assists. Garland's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 108-102 to the Denver Nuggets. The Nets were down 91-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of center Nicolas Claxton, who had 19 points along with eight boards.

The Cavaliers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.