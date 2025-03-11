The Cleveland Cavaliers look to win their 15th game in a row when they battle the Brooklyn Nets in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night. Brooklyn is coming off a 111-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, while Cleveland defeated Milwaukee 112-100 on Sunday. The Nets (22-42), who have lost seven of their last eight, are 12-21 on the road this season. The Cavaliers (54-10), who are the top seed in the conference, are 29-4 on their home court.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland has won all three meetings this season, including a 110-97 win in their last meeting on Feb. 20. The Cavaliers are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Nets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.

Nets vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -18.5

Nets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 227 points

Nets vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -1818, Brooklyn +968

BKN: The Nets are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the money line in 55 of their last 68 games (+36.10 units)

Nets vs. Cavaliers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games, including a 15-point, six-assist and five-rebound effort in Sunday's win over the Bucks. He had 28 points with seven rebounds and five assists in a 139-117 win at Chicago on March 4. In 60 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31.3 minutes. He is connecting on 45.1% of his field goals, including 38.4% of his 3-pointers, and 81.9% of his free throws.

Veteran point guard Darius Garland is also a big part of the Cleveland offense. In 60 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.3 minutes. He scored 20 points and dished out two assists in a 118-117 win at Charlotte on Friday. He registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists in a 112-107 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Nets can cover

Shooting guard Cam Thomas (hamstring) did not play on Monday against the Lakers and is day-to-day going forward. To pick up some of the scoring slack, the Nets will turn to guard D'Angelo Russell. He poured in 28 points with seven assists and six rebounds in the Saturday's loss to the Hornets. Since being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade last month, Russell is averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 24.4 minutes. For the year, he is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 25.5 minutes.

Forward Ziaire Williams has also stepped up his play of late due to the multiple injuries suffered by a number of Brooklyn players. In Saturday's loss to Charlotte, he poured in 19 points, while adding three rebounds and two blocks. He registered a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 129-121 loss to Oklahoma City on Feb. 26. In 24.1 minutes per game, he is averaging 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal. See which team to back at SportsLine.

