The 2024-25 NBA season resumed on Wednesday after the All-Star Break, and there are nine games on the Thursday NBA schedule, including an Eastern Conference matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooklyn is 20-34 overall and 9-17 at home, while Cleveland is 44-10 overall and 19-6 on the road. The Nets are 12th in the East standings but have moved to within 1.5 games of an NBA play-in tournament spot, and the Cavs have the best record in the conference entering the second half.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brooklyn vs. Cleveland and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Cavaliers spread: Brooklyn +13

Nets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 225.5 points

Nets vs. Cavaliers money line: Brooklyn +572, Cleveland -840

Nets vs. Cavaliers picks:

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets snuck past the Philadelphia 76ers with a 100-96 win on the Wednesday before the break. The Nets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them, as they were averaging 9.5 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last 15 outings they've averaged 13.5.

D'Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 22 points in the victory, and Nic Claxton had a productive night with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. The Nets have covered the spread now in six of their last seven games and have also covered in two of their last three against the Cavs.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers enter the second half of the season on a four-game winning streak. Everything went their way against Toronto last Wednesday as they made off with a 131-108 victory. There were seven Cleveland players who reached double-figures scoring in the win, including all five starters.

The Cavs were also dominant in their only matchup against the Nets earlier this season, scoring a 130-101 victory over Brooklyn on Dec. 16. Cleveland also had seven players reach double-figures in scoring in that win, and that offensive versatility has been a theme, with seven players averaging at least 10.0 ppg for the season.

How to make Nets vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cleveland vs. Brooklyn 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Under on the total, projecting 221 combined points.

So who wins Cavs vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?