Accor Arena hosts an NBA matchup in Paris on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third-ever regular season game in Paris. It is a rematch of the regular season opener, which the Cavaliers won by a one-point margin. Cleveland is 21-15 overall this season, while Brooklyn is now 16-21 after six losses in the last seven games. Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee), and Ty Jerome (ankle) are out for Cleveland, with Ben Simmons (back), and Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) ruled out for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET in Paris. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Cavaliers as 3-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest Nets vs. Cavaliers odds.

Nets vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -3

Nets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 224.5 points

Nets vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -153, Nets +129

BKN: The Nets are 19-17-1 against the spread this season

CLE: The Cavaliers are 17-17-2 against the spread this season

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn leans heavily on the two-way ability of Mikal Bridges. The versatile wing is averaging 21.2 points per game this season, leading the Nets, and he is coming off a 42-point explosion on 15-26 shooting in the team's last game against Portland. Bridges is also a tremendous wing defender, boosting the team on both ends. Offensively, the Nets are very strong on the glass, securing 31.4% of available rebounds and averaging 15.5 second-chance points per game. Brooklyn is also in the top eight of the NBA in turnover avoidance, committing only 12.7 giveaways per game, and the Nets are also making 13.7 3-points per contest. Cleveland is strongly below-average in free throw prevention (23.6 attempts allowed per game) and blocked shots on defense (4.5 per game), with the Cavaliers also battling impactful injuries.

On the other side, Brooklyn maintains top-eight marks in points allowed in the paint (46.2 per game), opponent 2-point percentage (52.6%, and free throw prevention (21.6 attempts per game). The Nets can also benefit from the Cavaliers ranking in the bottom five of the NBA in free throw attempts (20.7 per game) and shooting only 76.5% at the line when they get there. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland projects to have the most dynamic offensive player on the court in this matchup with Donovan Mitchell. The veteran guard is averaging 27.2 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game this season, scoring at least 20 points in 25 of his 27 games. Mitchell also headlines an offense that is firmly in the top 10 of the league in 2-point shooting (56.0%), and Cleveland attacks the offensive glass with top-10 marks in offensive rebound rate (30.1%) and second-chance points (15.8 per game). The Cavaliers are also facing a very conservative Nets defense that is dead-last in turnovers created (11.8 per game) and second-worst in steals (6.5 per game) this season.

On the other side of the floor, the Cavaliers are giving up fewer than 1.13 points per possession, ranking in the top quartile of the league. Cleveland is also in the top 10 of the league in steals, points allowed in the paint, opponent 3-point percentage, opponent 2-point percentage, opponent field goal percentage, and assists allowed. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nets vs. Cavaliers picks

