The NBA will showcase a standalone game on Thursday afternoon in a unique location. The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the 2024 NBA Paris Game at Accor Arena. It is the league's third-ever regular season game in Paris. Brooklyn is 16-21 this season, including 1-6 in the last seven games, while Cleveland is 21-15 overall and on a three-game winning streak. Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee), and Ty Jerome (ankle) are out for the Cavaliers, with Ben Simmons (back), and Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) ruled out for the Nets.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET in Paris. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Cavaliers as 3-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227 in the latest Nets vs. Cavaliers odds.

Nets vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -3

Nets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 227 points

Nets vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -146, Nets +125

BKN: The Nets are 19-17-1 against the spread this season

CLE: The Cavaliers are 17-17-2 against the spread this season

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn leans heavily on the two-way ability of Mikal Bridges. The versatile wing is averaging 21.2 points per game this season, leading the Nets, and he is coming off a 42-point explosion on 15-26 shooting in the team's last game against Portland. Bridges is also a tremendous wing defender, boosting the team on both ends. Offensively, the Nets are very strong on the glass, securing 31.4% of available rebounds and averaging 15.5 second-chance points per game. Brooklyn is also in the top eight of the NBA in turnover avoidance, committing only 12.7 giveaways per game, and the Nets are also making 13.7 3-points per contest. Cleveland is strongly below-average in free throw prevention (23.6 attempts allowed per game) and blocked shots on defense (4.5 per game), with the Cavaliers also battling impactful injuries.

On the other side, Brooklyn maintains top-eight marks in points allowed in the paint (46.2 per game), opponent 2-point percentage (52.6%, and free throw prevention (21.6 attempts per game). The Nets can also benefit from the Cavaliers ranking in the bottom five of the NBA in free throw attempts (20.7 per game) and shooting only 76.5% at the line when they get there. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavaliers bring strong defensive metrics and project to have an edge on that side of the floor in this meeting. Cleveland is giving up only 112.5 points per 100 possessions this season, and the Cavaliers are in the top five of the NBA in allowing only 24.5 assists per game. The Cavaliers also boast top-eight metrics in opponent field goal percentage (46.0%) and opponent 2-point percentage (52.3%), with top-ten marks in opponent 3-point percentage (35.9%), points allowed in the paint (47.7 per game), and steals (7.8 per game). In contrast, the Nets are dead-last in the NBA in turnovers created (11.8 per game) on defense, and Brooklyn is second-worst in the league with only 6.5 steals per game. The Nets also yield 38.6% 3-point shooting to opponents, further illustrating the defensive gap between the two teams.

On offense, Cleveland is strong near the rim, making 56% of 2-point attempts and securing more than 30% of available offensive rebounds. That leads to 15.8 second-chance points per game for the season, and Cleveland's recent production is off the charts. During the team's active, three-game winning streak, the Cavaliers are scoring 1.27 points per possession and out-scoring opponents by more than 22 points per 100 possessions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nets vs. Cavaliers picks

