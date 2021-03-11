Who's Playing

Boston @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Boston 19-17; Brooklyn 24-13

What to Know

This Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.11 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Barclays Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Thursday.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Brooklyn's strategy against the Houston Rockets last week. The Nets took down Houston 132-114. Shooting guard James Harden gave his former team something to remember him by as he posted a triple-double on 29 points, 14 assists, and ten rebounds for Brooklyn. The Beard now has eight triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, Boston beat the Toronto Raptors 132-125 last Thursday. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards in addition to five dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 24-13 and the Celtics to 19-17. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Brooklyn and Boston clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Boston have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Brooklyn.