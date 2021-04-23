Who's Playing

Boston @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Boston 32-27; Brooklyn 39-20

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Boston and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Barclays Center. The Celtics should still be riding high after a win, while Brooklyn will be looking to right the ship.

Boston strolled past the Phoenix Suns with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 99-86. Boston's point guard Kemba Walker was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 32 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Brooklyn and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Brooklyn falling 114-103. The Nets were up 36-23 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Landry Shamet had a rough night: he finished with ten points on 3-for-17 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

The Celtics are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boston, who are 30-29 against the spread.

Boston ended up a good deal behind Brooklyn when they played in the teams' previous meeting in March, losing 121-109. Can Boston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Boston have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Brooklyn.