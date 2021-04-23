Who's Playing
Boston @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Boston 32-27; Brooklyn 39-20
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Boston and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Barclays Center. The Celtics should still be riding high after a win, while Brooklyn will be looking to right the ship.
Boston strolled past the Phoenix Suns with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 99-86. Boston's point guard Kemba Walker was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 32 points.
Meanwhile, the contest between Brooklyn and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Brooklyn falling 114-103. The Nets were up 36-23 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Landry Shamet had a rough night: he finished with ten points on 3-for-17 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
The Celtics are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boston, who are 30-29 against the spread.
Boston ended up a good deal behind Brooklyn when they played in the teams' previous meeting in March, losing 121-109. Can Boston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Boston have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 11, 2021 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Boston 109
- Dec 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 95
- Aug 05, 2020 - Boston 149 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Mar 03, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Boston 120
- Nov 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 27, 2019 - Boston 121 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Mar 30, 2019 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 14, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 102
- Jan 07, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 06, 2018 - Boston 87 vs. Brooklyn 85
- Dec 31, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Nov 14, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 10, 2017 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 17, 2017 - Boston 98 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Nov 23, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Oct 26, 2016 - Boston 122 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Jan 04, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 22, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 20, 2015 - Boston 120 vs. Brooklyn 95