The first-round series between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics wasn't expected to be very competitive, and it hasn't been through the first two games. Kevin Durant and Co. have jumped out to a 2-0 lead by winning the first two games by double digits, including a 22-point destruction in Game 2.

Now, the series shifts back to Boston, where the Celtics will hope to avoid a sweep. But given how easy it's been for the Nets for most of this matchup, it's hard to envision any other result. The Celtics just don't have the talent to match up with three future Hall of Famers, especially with Jaylen Brown out due to season-ending wrist surgery.

Ahead of Game 3, here's everything you need to know:

(2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (7) Boston Celtics

Date: Friday, May 28 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 28 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC | Live stream: Watch ESPN

ABC | Watch ESPN Odds: BKN -375; BOS +265 | O/U: 227.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Nets: Heading into this series, the Nets' big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving had only played eight games together. After two more against the Celtics, it's easy to see why they're the current favorite to win the title. Any one of those players is capable of carrying an offense by himself; three of them together is pretty much unstoppable. The only negative for the Nets after the first two games is that Jeff Green went down with a foot injury and will be out for at least 10 days.

Celtics: After the Celtics won the play-in game against the Wizards and were locked into a first-round series with the Nets, head coach Brad Stevens said it was hard to see Brooklyn losing. So far at least, his words are proving true. The Celtics just don't have the offensive firepower to keep up with the high-scoring Nets, especially with Jayson Tatum struggling the way he did in the first two games. And if averaging 15.5 points on 27.5 percent shooting wasn't bad enough, Tatum had to leave Game 2 early after getting poked in the eye by Durant. He's probable to play in Game 3.

Prediction

The Nets being 7.5-point favorites on the road in Game 3 is a pretty indication of the gap between the two teams. We'll take the Nets, who are just better. Pick: Nets -7.5