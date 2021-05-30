After dropping the first two games of the series on the road, the Celtics bounced back in Boston in a major way in Game 3. Thanks to an incredible 50-point performance from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics were able to pull out a 125-119 win over the Nets to avoid falling in a 3-0 hole. Now, at 2-1, the series seems much more competitive.

In Game 4, the Celtics will be looking to build off of the momentum that they established in the third game, and the fact that they're playing at home again should help. On the other side of the court, the Nets will obviously have to find a way to slow down Tatum, who is playing with an incredible amount of confidence. The Nets will also need to find some production outside of their star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Those three players accounted for 96 of Brooklyn's 119 points in Game 3.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4 between the Nets and Celtics.

(2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (7) Boston Celtics

Date: Sunday, May 30 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 30 | 7 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: BOS +230; BK-270 | O/U: 229 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Nets: The Nets' trio of stars played as well as you could have hoped for in Game 3, but basketball is a team game, and the Nets will need contributions from other players if they're going to make a deep run in the playoffs. Durant, Harden and Irving were the only Nets players to score in double figures in Game 3, and they only had 11 total bench points. Look for Harden and Irving to try to get the other guys going a bit more in Game 4, as the Nets would certainly benefit from a more balanced effort.

Celtics: For the Celtics, the main question moving forward is how much more does Tatum have in the tank? Heading into the series, it was evident that the Celtics would need Tatum to explode for 40 or 50 points if they were going to pull out a win, and that's exactly what happened in Game 3. That was just one game though, and the Celtics will have to win three more if they want to advance past Brooklyn. That means that Tatum is going to have to do some more heavy lifting, but hopefully, he can get some help. Kemba Walker only had six points in Game 3, so look for him to try to get going more on the offensive end in Game 4.

Prediction

It took a 50 piece from Tatum for the Celtics to pull out a win in Game 3, and you have to figure Brooklyn's defense will be keyed in on him even more in Game 4.It will be tough for Boston to win unless he has another huge game. Plus, you have to think the Nets will get more ancillary scoring around their stars. Pick: Nets -6.5