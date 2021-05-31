The Celtics were able to win Game 3 of their series thanks to a monster 50-point performance from Jayson Tatum, but the Nets were able to bounce back in a big way in Game 4. Brooklyn dominated the Celtics like they had for much of the first two games, and pulled out a 141-126 win to take a commanding 3-1 lead. The series now shifts back to Brooklyn, where the Nets will look to put away the Celtics, as a second round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks is looming. The Celtics will obviously try to extend their season, but they're facing an extremely tough task at this point, as the Nets appear to be clicking on all cylinders. Their star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden combined for 95 points in Game 4, and unless Boston figures out a way to slow their production, this series could end in five games

Here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between the Nets and Celtics.

(2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (7) Boston Celtics

Date: Tuesday, June 1 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: BOS +600; BK-900 | O/U: 231.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Nets: So, just how good has Brooklyn's star trio been over the past two games? Well, Durant, Harden and Irving became the first trio of players ever to score 200 points over two straight playoff games.

In short, Brooklyn's trio has been downright dominant, and the Celtics don't seem to have any answers to slowing them down. It took a huge 50-point performance from Tatum for Boston to pull out a win, and unless he has another one of those up his sleeve, it seems unlikely that the Celtics will be able to keep up with Brooklyn's point production.

Celtics: Kemba Walker's status is the big story for the Celtics in Game 5. Walker didn't play in Game 4 due to a bone bruise in his left knee, and his status for Game 5 is not known at this point. Not only do the Celtics need him to play if they want to have a chance to extend the series, but they'll need him to play well. Tatum can't carry the entire offensive load by himself, and with Jaylen Brown already sidelined, the Celtics need Walker to provide some supplementary scoring. If Walker is unable to go, the task of extending the series will become even tougher for Boston.

Prediction

Sorry, Boston, but this one is over. The Nets just have too much talent on the offensive end for the Celtics to keep up with, especially with Brown sidelined and Walker banged up. Props to Boston for taking a game from Brooklyn and avoiding a sweep, but that one win is all they're going to get in this series. Pick: Nets - 12