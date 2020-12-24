The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics in an Atlantic Division matchup on Friday evening as part of the 2020 Christmas NBA schedule. The Nets, headlined by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, zoomed to a lopsided win in their season opener Tuesday against the Warriors. The Celtics also won their first game, edging out the Milwaukee Bucks by a single point on Wednesday.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET at TD Garden. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a three-point road favorite, up two points from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds. Before making Celtics vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Celtics. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Celtics vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Nets -3

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 228.5 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Nets -145, Celtics +125

BKLN: The Nets were 6-14 against the spread in division games last season

BOS: The Celtics were 16-10 against the spread in division games last season

Why the Celtics can cover



While one game doesn't always tell the full story, the Celtics played quite well in the season opener, especially offensively. Boston was also a top-five offense on a per-possessions basis last season, ranking sixth in the NBA in turnover rate (13.6 percent) and fifth in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (27.1). Jayson Tatum, who scored 30 points in the opener, averaged 23.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, making the leap to superstardom.

Jaylen Brown exploded for 33 points against Milwaukee, following up on a season in which he averaged 20.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest. Defensively, Boston will have its hands full with a dynamic Brooklyn offense, but the Celtics were fourth in the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed and sixth in the league in defensive turnover rate in 2019-20.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's performance in the season opener prompted positive chatter across the basketball landscape. Durant seemed to be in top-tier form, scoring 22 points in 25 minutes, and that followed an encouraging preseason in which he averaged 20.0 points per game in limited deployment. Irving was also excellent, scoring 26 points in 25 minutes and converting 4-of-7 3-point attempts, and the Nets knocked down 15-of-35 long-range attempts as a team.

In addition to dynamic shot creation, the Nets were a top-10 offensive rebounding team in the NBA last season, and they have real balance, even with two elite players on board. While defense may not be a strength of this year's group, they enjoyed success against the Warriors on Tuesday, with quality length and acumen at most positions.

How to make Celtics vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Tatum and Irving projected to land short of their scoring performances from the season opener.

So who wins Nets vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.