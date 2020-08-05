Watch Now: What Happened To The Bucks? ( 2:00 )

The Brooklyn Nets entered the bubble with a roster depleted by injuries and COVID-19, leading most to believe wins would be extremely difficult to secure. The team has defied the odds thus far, however, as it has followed a loss in its first restart game with a pair of victories - including Tuesday's huge upset over Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee. The Nets look to make it three in a row when they face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Brooklyn (32-35) was an 18.5-point underdog against the Bucks but came away with a 119-116 triumph, making it the biggest upset win based on the spread since Dallas defeated Seattle as a 19.5 underdog in 1993. Boston (44-23), meanwhile, is hoping to bounce back from a 112-106 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Boston as the 8.5-point favorite, holding steady from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 226 in the latest Celtics vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Celtics picks, check out the latest NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Boston -8.5

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 226 points

Nets vs. Celtics moneyline: Brooklyn +310, Boston -380

BKN: The Nets are 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings

BOS: PG Kemba Walker is expected to sit out Wednesday's game

Why the Nets can cover

No one came up bigger for Brooklyn on Tuesday than Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who finished with a career-high 26 points and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the team ahead for good. The 25-year-old French shooting guard has averaged 19.3 points since the 2019-20 NBA season resumed after recording more than 19 just once before the league halted play due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Nets had six players in double figures, and they did it without three of their top remaining players.

Caris LeVert (thigh), Joe Harris (back/hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (rest) all sat out Tuesday's contest after combining for 83 points in Brooklyn's 118-110 victory over Washington two days earlier. But all three are expected to be in the lineup against the Celtics, whom the Nets have defeated twice in three meetings this season. LeVert had a career night at Boston in their most recent matchup on March 3, pouring in a career-best 51 points en route to Brooklyn's 129-120 overtime victory.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston should be motivated for this contest after never leading in Tuesday's loss to the Heat. The team did have six players reach double digits in points, however, with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 23. The 22-year-old power forward had a rough time against Milwaukee in the Celtics' first restart game, producing only five points in 32 minutes, but has combined for 57 over his last two contests.

Jaylen Brown had his streak of eight straight games with at least 20 points halted Tuesday, as he finished with 18. But the shooting guard likely will begin another run with Kemba Walker expected to miss Wednesday's contest. The 23-year-old Brown is third on the Celtics with a career-best average of 20.6 points and has produced a single-digit scoring total in only five of his 53 games this season.

How to make Nets vs. Celtics picks

