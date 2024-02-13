Atlantic Division rivals meet on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center. The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in the third matchup between the teams this season. Brooklyn is 21-31 overall and 13-16 at home this season. Boston is 41-12 and on a four-game winning streak as this matchup arrives. Kristaps Porzingis (back) is listed as questionable for the Celtics, with Jaden Springer (ankle) and Xavier Tillman (knee) ruled out. Cameron Johnson (adductor) is out for the Nets.

Celtics vs. Nets spread: Celtics -8.5

Celtics vs. Nets over/under: 227.5 points

Celtics vs. Nets money line: Celtics -368, Nets +290

Boston: The Celtics are 10-13-2 against the spread in away games

Brooklyn: The Nets are 15-12-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has been the NBA's best team this season. The Celtics lead the league in win-loss record (41-12) and net rating (+9.5 points per 100 possessions), and Boston's offense is clearly elite. The Celtics are scoring 1.203 points per possession this season, ranking in the top three of the NBA, and Boston generated 1.25 points per possession in two wins over Brooklyn earlier this season. The Celtics are shooting 37.8% from 3-point range this season, and Boston leads the league in 3-pointers (16.2 per game). Boston is also highly efficient inside the 3-point arc, making 57.0% of 2-point attempts, and the Celtics take advantage when they reach the free throw line, making 81.0% of attempts.

The Celtics also maximize possessions by committing only 12.6 turnovers per game and, when they do miss shots, Brooklyn is strongly above-average with 14.9 second-chance points per game. With the Celtics also solidly in the top five of the NBA in defensive rating, Boston is difficult for any opponent to match, and the Celtics are unbeaten against the Nets in 2023-24.

Why the Nets can cover

Mikal Bridges is the centerpiece for the Nets, averaging 21.8 points per game this season. He ups that production to 22.5 points per game at Barclays Center in 2023-24, and Bridges is averaging 24.5 points per game on 40.8% 3-point shooting over the last 16 games. Bridges is the fulcrum of Brooklyn's offense, with the Nets ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (29.6%) and second-chance points (14.9 per game) this season.

The Nets are also strong in ball security, committing a turnover on only 12.7% of offensive possessions, and the Celtics are near the bottom of the league in turnover creation rate (11.7%) on defense. Brooklyn also averages 26.8 assists per contest, and the Nets have defensive strengths to rely on in this setting. The Nets are in the top 10 of the NBA in opponent field goal percentage, points allowed in the paint and assists allowed, with a top-five mark in opponent 2-point percentage. Brooklyn also allows only 22.4 free throw attempts per game in 2023-24.

