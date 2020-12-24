Two Eastern Conference contenders will go head-to-head when the Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. The game will be the second of the season for both teams, as the Nets, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, dominated the Golden State Warriors in their season opener, and the Celtics pulled out a tough victory over the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to some late-game heroics from Jayson Tatum. Boston and Brooklyn are each hoping to make a deep playoff run this season, and the Christmas Day game between the two teams will be a good early measuring stick for both squads. With that said, here's everything you need to know about the game between the two.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Dec. 25 | 5 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 25 | 5 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden-- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden-- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Odds: Nets -3 | Over/Under: 228.5

Storylines

Nets: The Nets looked downright dominant during their first game of the season against the Warriors. Durant and Irving were both able to do virtually whatever they wanted on the offensive end, and they also got a whole bunch of help from Brooklyn's supporting cast. Early on, the Nets look like one of the most talented -- and deepest -- teams in the entire league. They have a long way to go though, and the injury-riddled Warriors weren't the toughest test. The Celtics will probably provide a tougher test for Brooklyn, and the meeting between the two teams could even be a potential postseason preview.

Celtics: The Celtics are without All-Star guard Kemba Walker to start the season, so it's tough to fully judge them as a team until he returns. Even without Walker though the Celtics were able to pull out a win over the Bucks, another team with championship aspirations, in the season opener. The main thing to keep an eye on for Boston this season is the continued growth of forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. If those young stars are able to take the next step forward in their development, the Celtics could ultimately take a step forward as a team.

Prediction

As noted, the Celtics aren't at full-strength, so they enter the contest at a disadvantage. Without Walker, the Nets are the deeper, and more talented team, between the two, and that will likely be reflected on Christmas. The Celtics are experienced and well-coached, so they can be expected to put up a good fight, but ultimately Durant, Irving, and the rest of the Nets will prove to be too much to handle for Boston. Pick: Nets -3