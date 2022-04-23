One of the most anticipated series of the 2022 NBA playoffs changes venue on Saturday. The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics face off for Game 3 at Barclays Center with an evening start time. Boston leads Brooklyn by a 2-0 margin after back-to-back home victories. Robert Williams III (knee) is listed as questionable for the Celtics. Blake Griffin (ankle) is questionable for the Nets, with Ben Simmons (back) and Joe Harris (ankle) ruled out.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as the three-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Nets picks, you need to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several NBA odds and playoff betting lines for Celtics vs. Nets:

Celtics vs. Nets spread: Nets -3

Celtics vs. Nets over-under: 222.5 points

Celtics vs. Nets money line: Nets -170, Celtics +145

BOS: The Celtics are 5-1 against the spread in the last six games

BKN: The Nets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games



Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is operating at a high level on both ends of the floor. The Celtics are scoring 1.18 points per possession, an elite figure, and Boston has a 60.8 percent true shooting mark. Boston is assisting on 63 percent of field goals, and the Celtics are making significant gains on the offensive glass, securing 34.1 percent of available offensive rebounds. For the full season, Boston ranked in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive rating, scoring 1.136 points per possession, and were above-average in 2-point shooting, free throw shooting, 3-point shooting, offensive rebounding, assist-to-turnover ratio, turnover prevention and assists. Brooklyn ranked below the NBA average in defensive efficiency, opening up opportunities for the Celtics offense.

On the other end, Boston led the NBA in numerous defensive categories during the regular season, including overall efficiency and shooting efficiency allowed. The Celtics are securing almost 75 percent of available defensive rebounds in the series, and Boston is giving up only 1.2 assists for every turnover.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets excel on the offensive end of the floor. Brooklyn scored 113.2 points per 100 possessions during the regular season, including 122.8 points per 100 possessions when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant shared the court. In the series, the Nets are shooting 50 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3-point range, and Brooklyn ranked near the top of the league with 47.5 percent shooting and 36.1 percent from 3-point distance in the regular season. Brooklyn is also averaging 29.0 free throw attempts per game in the series, boosting overall efficiency in the process.

The Nets are also averaging 10.0 steals per game against Boston, and the Nets do have defensive strengths. Brooklyn was in the top eight of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (45.2 percent) and 3-point percentage allowed (34.5 percent), with a top-10 mark in assists allowed at 23.8 per game. The Nets also reject shots at the rim, blocking 5.5 shots per game in the regular season to rank in the top five of the league.

