The Boston Celtics can secure a berth in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a win on Monday evening. Boston leads the Brooklyn Nets by a 3-0 margin in a first-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs after a 109-103 road win in Game 3 on Saturday. Game 4 arrives on Monday, with the Nets aiming to stave off elimination at home. Ben Simmons (back) and Joe Harris (ankle) are out for Brooklyn, with Boston reporting no injuries.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brookyln as the one-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220 in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Nets -1

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 220 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Nets -115, Celtics -105

BOS: The Celtics are 6-1 against the spread in the last seven games

BKN: The Nets are 3-9 against the spread in the last 12 games

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics have performed unbelievably well to this point in the series. In addition to the 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series, Boston has a 118.6 offensive rating that would have led the NBA during the regular season. The Celtics boast a 60.7 percent true shooting mark that is elite in any context, and Boston is grabbing more than 35 percent of its missed shots on the offensive glass, creating myriad second-chance opportunities.

On defense, the Celtics finished No. 1 in the NBA in overall efficiency during the regular season, also leading the league in field goal percentage allowed, assists allowed, 2-point percentage allowed and 3-point percentage allowed. In this series, the Celtics are forcing a turnover on 18.0 percent of defensive possessions and averaging nearly 11 steals per game. Brooklyn is averaging only 1.2 assists per turnover as a result, and the Celtics are holding both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to fewer than 18 points per game on shooting numbers that are notably below the norm from an efficiency standpoint.

Why the Nets can cover

Despite three consecutive losses, the Nets are scoring at a high level. Brooklyn was a top-10 offensive team in the NBA during the regular season, putting up 113.2 points per 100 possessions, and the Nets are scoring 114.5 points per 100 possessions against Boston. The Nets are also securing 32.0 percent of available offensive rebounds, and Brooklyn is shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from 3-point range. Brooklyn has a pair of star players in Durant and Irving, both of whom are capable of exploding at a moment's notice, and they led the Nets to top-10 marks in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage during the regular season.

Brooklyn also landed near the top of the league in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, and fast break points allowed during the 82-game regular season, and the Nets do have defensive strengths. Brooklyn allowed opponents to shoot just 45.2 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from 3-point range during the regular season, and the Nets should be able to summon a sense of urgency on defense with the season on the line.

