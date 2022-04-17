A headline-grabbing series in the 2022 NBA playofs begins on Sunday at TD Garden. The No. 2 seed Boston Celtics host the No. 7 seed Brooklyn Nets for Game 1 of a first-round series, with Boston boasting a 51-31 overall record and a 28-13 mark at home. The Nets are 44-38 overall and 24-17 in road games, and Brooklyn is on a five-game winning streak. Boston won the season series by a 3-1 margin, and the Celtics have a rest advantage after not playing since the regular season finale on Sunday.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the four-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224 in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -4

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 224 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -170, Nets +145

BKN: The Nets are 2-7 against the spread in the last nine games

BOS: The Celtics are 10-3 against the spread in the last 13 games

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are heavily reliant on two players, but both are elite scorers. Kevin Durant is perhaps the most dynamic scorer in the NBA, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season. Durant is hyper-efficient, shooting 51.8 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from 3-point range, and he is flanked by Kyrie Irving, who averages 27.4 points and 5.8 assists with 41.8 percent shooting from 3-point distance.

The Nets are in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency overall, and Brooklyn is scoring a blistering 122.8 points per 100 possessions when Durant and Irving are deployed together. Brooklyn ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in assists, offensive rebound rate, second-chance points and fast break points, and the Nets convert shots at an impressive rate. Brooklyn finished No. 4 in the NBA in field goal percentage, converting more than 47 percent of attempts, and the Nets are in the top 10 in both 3-point accuracy (36.1 percent) and free throw accuracy (80.5 percent).

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's defense is elite. The Celtics lead the NBA in defensive efficiency, two-point shooting allowed, 3-point shooting allowed, field goal percentage allowed and assists allowed, with top-tier marks across the board. Boston also projects well on offense, though, and the Celtics are scoring 113.6 points per 100 possessions for the season. That figure ranks in the top 10 of the NBA, and Boston is No. 2 in the league in free throw accuracy at 81.6 percent.

The Celtics are No. 6 in the NBA in two-point shooting, converting nearly 55 percent of attempts, and Boston is above-average in 3-pointers (13.2 per game) and 3-point accuracy (35.6 percent). The Celtics are strong in offensive rebound rate (27.7 percent), turnover rate (13.9 percent), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.82), and assists (24.8 per game), and Brooklyn is below-average on defense. The Nets deploy an offense-first approach, and Brooklyn allows more than 1.12 points per possession with plenty of individual matchups for Boston to exploit in Game 1.

