The NBA Eastern Conference race heats up on Thursday when the Brooklyn Nets (31-28) host the Boston Celtics (34-26). Boston currently sits in sixth place in the East after winning nine of the their last 10 games before the All-Star break. Brooklyn, meanwhile has fallen to No. 8 after losing 12 of 14 before the break. The Nets are getting closer to some big pieces returning, but they remain without Kevin Durant (knee), Kyrie Irving (vaccine rules), Joe Harris (ankle) and new acquisition Ben Simmons (conditioning). Boston has a clean injury report with no major contributors expected to miss this game.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Boston is a nine-point road favorite, according to the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is 214.5, up a point from the opening line.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -9

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 214.5 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -420, Nets +320

BOS: The Celtics are 19-19-1 against the spread in conference games

BKN: The Nets are 14-19-1 against the spread in conference games

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are excellent on the defensive end. Boston leads the NBA in defensive efficiency since the calendar flipped to 2022, giving up only 100.9 points per 100 possessions. Extending to the full season, the Celtics are No. 2 in the league in allowing only 104.9 points per 100 possessions. Boston is No. 1 in the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed (42.9 percent) and 2-point percentage allowed (48.8 percent), and opponents are shooting only 33.9 percent from 3-point distance against the Celtics.

No team allows fewer assists per game (21.6) than the Celtics, and Boston is No. 2 in the league in blocked shots (6.0) and points allowed in the paint (41.7 per game). The Celtics are firmly in the top 10 in turnovers created, forcing 14.1 giveaways per game, and Boston is in the top third of the NBA in second-chance points allowed (12.6 per game) and fast-break points allowed (11.4 per game). Boston's offense isn't quite on the same level, but the Celtics are excellent at the free-throw line (81.4 percent) and very strong on the offensive glass, securing nearly 28 percent of available rebounds after missed shots this season.

Why the Nets can cover

More help is on the way soon, but Brooklyn got solid contributions from Seth Curry and Andre Drummond before the break. Both were acquired as part of the James Harden trade with Philadelphia. Curry had back-to-back 20-point games his first two times in a Brooklyn uniform, while Drummond is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game through three contests with the Nets.

Patty Mills is shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range this season, so Brooklyn still has multiple scoring options, even with the headliners sidelined. The Nets haven't been great against the spread this season, but they do have an 11-9 ATS mark as underdogs. They also covered in five out of their last six before the break.

How to make Celtics vs. Nets picks

