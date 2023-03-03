The Brooklyn Nets aim to stop a four-game losing skid on Friday night. The Nets visit TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics in an Atlantic Division tilt. Brooklyn is 34-28 this season, with Boston entering at 45-18 overall and 25-7 at home. Yuta Watanabe (back), Ben Simmons (knee), and Edmond Sumner (personal) are out for the Nets. Danilo Gallinari (knee) is out for the Celtics.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 11-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 57-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Celtics and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -11

Nets vs. Celtics over/under: 228 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -600, Nets +430

BKN: The Nets are 16-16 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 18-14 against the spread in home games

Nets vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets have strong offensive metrics, with Mikal Bridges taking a substantial step forward as the centerpiece of the attack. Bridges is averaging 23.4 points per game since joining the Nets via mid-season trade, and he is shooting 51.9% from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range. The Nets are in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 114.7 points per 100 possessions, and Brooklyn is in the top three of the league in shooting efficiency. Brooklyn is shooting 49.8% from the field, 38.7% from 3-point range, 56.8% inside the arc and 79.8% from the free throw line.

The Nets are in the top 10 of the league in assists (25.6 per game) and fast break points (15.7 per game), with Brooklyn also bringing clear strengths on defense. Brooklyn is a top-five team in opponent shooting, including 46.3% from the field, and the Nets are giving up only 23.1 assists per game. The Nets lead the league with 6.4 blocked shots per game, and Boston struggles on the offensive glass, securing only 25% of missed shots.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has the second-best record and best net rating (+5.8) in the NBA this season, and the Celtics are even better at home. The Celtics are 25-7 at TD Garden, out-scoring opponents by 9.2 points per 100 possessions. Boston's offense is prolific, ranking in the top three of the league in efficiency, and the Celtics are also quite potent on the defensive end. The Celtics are giving up 111.2 points per 100 possessions, a top-five mark in the NBA, and Boston leads the league with a 75.0% defensive rebound rate and only 21.2 free throw attempts allowed per game.

Boston is No. 2 in the NBA in assists allowed, giving up only 22.9 per game, and the Celtics have top-10 marks in field goal percentage allowed (46.7%), blocked shots (5.3 per game), and points allowed in the paint (48.3 per game). Brooklyn is last in the league with a 22.2% offensive rebound rate, and the Nets are No. 28 in the NBA with 21.3 free throw attempts per game on offense.

How to make Celtics vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 240 points. The model also says one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Celtics? And which side hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.