The Los Angeles Clippers face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening in a battle between NBA title contenders. The Clippers are 16-5 this season, including a sparkling 8-3 record away from Los Angeles. The Nets are 13-9 overall with a 9-4 mark inside the Barclays Center. L.A. will be without Patrick Beverley (knee) in this game, with Nicolas Batum (groin) listed as questionable. James Harden (thigh) is set to return to the lineup for Brooklyn after missing Sunday's game.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as the 1.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 243.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 73-44 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Clippers vs. Nets:

Clippers vs. Nets spread: Nets -1.5

Clippers vs. Nets over-under: 243.5 points

Clippers vs. Nets money line: Nets -115, Clippers -105

LAC: The Clippers are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKLN: The Nets are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Latest Odds: Brooklyn Nets +1.5 Bet Now

Why the Clippers can cover



Led by the potent duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers are tremendous on both ends, and especially dominant on offense. Leonard and George are each averaging 23.6 points per game or more, with George burying 45.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. As a team, the Clippers are third in offense, scoring almost 1.17 points per possession, and they are second in the NBA in true shooting percentage (60.5 percent). L.A. protects the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.6 percent of possessions, and they support the stars with quality role players.

Defensively, the Clippers are improving by the day, recently jumping into the top 10 in overall efficiency. That includes a top-five mark in defensive rebound rate (75.6 percent) and a top-10 mark in free throw rate allowed. The Clippers are also elite in specialized situations, ranking in the top three in points allowed off turnovers (14.8 per game) and second-chance points allowed (10.4 per game), with a top-six mark in points allowed in the paint (44.2 per game).

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is an electric offensive team, scoring 116.8 points per 100 possessions this season. The Nets lead the NBA in effective field goal percentage (58.1 percent) and true shooting percentage (61.7 percent), and they have three elite scorers in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden. Brooklyn is also a top-10 team in generating free throws and, with Harden producing nearly 12 assists per game, they have the facilitation necessary to enhance their scoring options.

On the defensive end, the Nets are a top-10 team in limiting opponent shooting efficiency, with top-six marks in transition scoring allowed (11.7 points per game) and steals per game (6.1).

How to make Clippers vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with with teams projected to combine for 244 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Nets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.