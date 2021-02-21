The Brooklyn Nets can wrap up a perfect road trip and run their winning streak to a season-high six games when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. The Nets won one marquee matchup against a tenant of the Staples Center on Thursday and vie for another in their fifth and final stop on their West Coast swing. The Clippers have won five of six after knocking off NBA-leading Utah on Friday.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Staples Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a six-point favorite, while the over-under is 235.5 in the latest Nets vs. Clippers odds.

Nets vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -6

Nets vs. Clippers over-under: 235.5 points

Nets vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -240; Nets +200

BKN: Nets F Kevin Durant (hamstring) will sit out his fourth straight game

LAC: Clippers G Lou Williams is averaging 20.3 points in his last 10 games

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's star power, even in the absence of top scorer Kevin Durant, is evident by its play against the better teams -- the Nets are 10-1 vs. opponents with a .500 record or better. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, second on the team in scoring at 27.7 points per game, was forced to miss a game on the trip due to back tightness. He had 40 points in a win at Sacramento on Monday and torched the Clippers for 39 points on Feb. 2.

James Harden won three consecutive scoring titles with the Houston Rockets before his trade to the Nets and he now leads the league in assists at 11.3 per game. With Irving sitting out Tuesday at Phoenix, Harden took over the offense and pumped in 38 points -- his high with Brooklyn -- to go along with 11 assists. He has three triple-doubles in his last 10 games, including 23 points, 14 assists and 12 boards vs. the Clippers.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles had its starting lineup intact and, more notably, its top two scorers back in the lineup for the first time in a week in Friday's victory over the Jazz. Kawhi Leonard (leg) returned after a three-game absence to score a team-high 29 points on Friday. He is averaging a team-leading 26.8 points on the season and 29.0 points this month, including a 33-point outing in a loss at Brooklyn on Feb 2.

Paul George had more modest numbers than Leonard on Friday with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists after sitting out the previous seven games with a toe injury. He had one of his best games of the season before going on the shelf, pouring in 36 points and knocking down 8 of 9 3-pointers at Cleveland on Feb. 3. That came one night after he scored 26 points in the 124-120 defeat at the Nets.

How to make Nets vs. Clippers picks

