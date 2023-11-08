The Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets meet for a cross-conference game on Wednesday evening. Barclays Center hosts the game, with each team entering on a two-game losing streak. L.A. is 3-3 overall and 0-3 on the road this season, with Brooklyn entering at 3-4 overall and 0-3 at home. Nic Claxton (ankle) is out for the Nets, with Cameron Johnson (calf) listed as doubtful. Mason Plumlee (knee) and Brandon Boston (quad) are out for the Clippers, with Terance Mann (ankle) listed as questionable.

Clippers vs. Nets spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers vs. Nets over/under: 229.5 points

Clippers vs. Nets money line: Clippers -185, Nets +153

LAC: The Clippers are 3-3 against the spread this season

BKN: The Nets are 6-0-1 against the spread this season

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are executing at a high level on both ends of the floor to begin the season, ranking in the top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency. L.A. is scoring 114.7 points per 100 possessions and leading the NBA in making 40.9% of 3-point attempts. The Clippers are also in the top five of the league in 2-point shooting (56.9%) and field goal percentage (50.5%), and are facing a Brooklyn team struggling badly to create havoc. The Nets are last in the league in turnovers created (11.1 per game) and steals (5.1 per game), with the Clippers standing in direct contrast with their defensive approach.

L.A. leads the NBA in turnovers created (17.8 per game) and steals (10.7 per game) on defense, and the Clippers are yielding only 107.4 points per 100 possessions. Opponents are also shooting only 33.7% from 3-point range against the Clippers, with L.A. also giving up only 24.5 assists per game. L.A. may be able to be aggressive in contesting shots at the rim as well, with the Nets ranking in the bottom five of the league with only 18.4 free throw attempts per game.

Why the Nets can cover

Former LSU guard Cam Thomas is off to a flying start in 2023-24. Thomas is averaging 28.7 points per game on 58.8% true shooting, with four 30-point games already this season. That includes a 45-point eruption in Brooklyn's last game against Milwaukee, and he joins with Mikal Bridges to raise the offensive ceiling for the Nets.

Brooklyn is scoring 116.1 points per 100 possessions this season, ranking in the top eight of the NBA, and the Nets are averaging more than 20 fast break points per game. That places the Nets in the top three of the league, and Brooklyn is also in the top three with only 13 turnovers per game. Brooklyn's 3-point shooting is strong, making 38.8% of attempts, and the Nets are firmly in the top 10 of the league in shooting 48.1% from the field. The Nets are also facing a Clippers team that is near the bottom of the league in free throw prevention, with L.A. yielding almost 24 attempts per game to begin the 2023-24 campaign.

How to make Clippers vs. Nets picks

