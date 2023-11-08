The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Brooklyn Nets for an intriguing NBA matchup on Wednesday evening. Barclays Center showcases the matchup, with the Nets seeking their first home win of the season. Brooklyn is 0-3 at home and 3-4 overall, with L.A. bringing a 3-3 record that includes an 0-3 mark on the road. Mason Plumlee (knee) is out for the Clippers, with Terance Mann (ankle) listed as questionable. Ben Simmons (hip), Nicolas Claxton (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (calf) are out for the Nets.

For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Los Angeles as 5.5-point favorites, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 231.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Clippers picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Nets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Nets spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers vs. Nets over/under: 231.5 points

Clippers vs. Nets money line: Clippers -224, Nets +180

LAC: The Clippers are 3-3 against the spread this season

BKN: The Nets are 6-0-1 against the spread this season

Clippers vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are executing at a high level on both ends of the floor to begin the season, ranking in the top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency. L.A. is scoring 114.7 points per 100 possessions and leading the NBA in making 40.9% of 3-point attempts. The Clippers are also in the top five of the league in 2-point shooting (56.9%) and field goal percentage (50.5%), and are facing a Brooklyn team struggling badly to create havoc. The Nets are last in the league in turnovers created (11.1 per game) and steals (5.1 per game), with the Clippers standing in direct contrast with their defensive approach.

L.A. leads the NBA in turnovers created (17.8 per game) and steals (10.7 per game) on defense, and the Clippers are yielding only 107.4 points per 100 possessions. Opponents are also shooting only 33.7% from 3-point range against the Clippers, with L.A. also giving up only 24.5 assists per game. L.A. may be able to be aggressive in contesting shots at the rim as well, with the Nets ranking in the bottom five of the league with only 18.4 free throw attempts per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has home-court advantage in this matchup, and the Nets bring strong defensive fundamentals into this matchup. The Nets are securing 74.6% of available defensive rebounds this season, ranking in the top three of the NBA. Brooklyn is also in the top third of the league in free throw prevention (20.1 attempts per game) and assist prevention (24.1 per game). The Nets are also facing a Clippers team facing ball security issues, committing nearly 17 turnovers per contest.

On the other end, the Nets are scoring more than 1.16 points per possession, a top-eight figure in the NBA. Brooklyn is shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, and the Nets are winning on the margins by committing only 13.0 turnovers per game. The Nets are also in the top three in fast break points (20.6 per game), and Brooklyn is benefitting from a lights-out start from Cameron Thomas. He is averaging 28.7 points per game on 58.8% true shooting, with Thomas coming off a 45-point game against Milwaukee earlier this week. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clippers vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, with only five players projected to score 15 points or more. The model also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model on a 79-42 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.