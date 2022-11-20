Who's Playing

Memphis @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Memphis 10-6; Brooklyn 7-9

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 4 of 2019. Brooklyn will take on Memphis at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like the Grizzlies' 134-124 victory from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Things were close when Brooklyn and the Portland Trail Blazers clashed this past Thursday, but Brooklyn ultimately edged out the opposition 109-107. Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 35 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Grizz had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday, taking their game 121-110. Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks. Jackson Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the New Orleans Pelicans last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. At 2-5 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Grizz isn't so hot on the road, where they are 1-6-2.

Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 7-9 and the Grizzlies to 10-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.49

Odds

The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won ten out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.