Who's Playing
Memphis @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Memphis 10-6; Brooklyn 7-9
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 4 of 2019. Brooklyn will take on Memphis at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like the Grizzlies' 134-124 victory from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Things were close when Brooklyn and the Portland Trail Blazers clashed this past Thursday, but Brooklyn ultimately edged out the opposition 109-107. Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 35 points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, the Grizz had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday, taking their game 121-110. Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks. Jackson Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the New Orleans Pelicans last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. At 2-5 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Grizz isn't so hot on the road, where they are 1-6-2.
Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 7-9 and the Grizzlies to 10-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.49
Odds
The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis have won ten out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.
- Oct 24, 2022 - Memphis 134 vs. Brooklyn 124
- Mar 23, 2022 - Memphis 132 vs. Brooklyn 120
- Jan 03, 2022 - Memphis 118 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 08, 2021 - Memphis 115 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 28, 2020 - Memphis 116 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Mar 04, 2020 - Memphis 118 vs. Brooklyn 79
- Oct 27, 2019 - Memphis 134 vs. Brooklyn 133
- Jan 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 30, 2018 - Memphis 131 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Mar 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Memphis 115
- Nov 26, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Memphis 88
- Mar 06, 2017 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Memphis 109
- Feb 13, 2017 - Memphis 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 10, 2016 - Memphis 0 vs. Brooklyn 0
- Oct 31, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Brooklyn 91