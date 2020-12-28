Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the road on Monday for an intriguing cross-conference matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The Grizzlies are 0-2 so far this season, with the Nets sitting at 2-1 after a road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. While Morant leads the way for Memphis, Brooklyn is keyed by the superstar duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. From an injury standpoint, Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) left Sunday's game early for Brooklyn and is considered day-to-day. Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), Justise Winslow (hip), De'Anthony Melton (health and safety protocols), Xavier Tillman (patellar), Killian Tillie (hamstring) and Jontay Porter (knee) are all out for Memphis.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a seven-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234.5 in the latest Nets vs. Grizzlies odds.

Grizzlies vs. Nets spread: Nets -7

Grizzlies vs. Nets over-under: 234.5 points

MEM: The Grizzlies are 15-16-1 against the spread in the last 32 road games

BKN: The Nets are 18-15 against the spread in the last 33 home games

Why the Grizzlies can cover



The Grizzlies have one of the best young players in the NBA in Morant, and he has been a standout so far this season. Morant, fresh off winning the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year award, is averaging 36 points and eight assists per game, leading the injury-plagued Grizzlies to a stout offense. He is supported by a dynamic offensive big man in Jonas Valanciunas, who is averaging 14.0 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, and Memphis is receiving high-end contributions from Kyle Anderson, who is generating 13.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per contest.

The Grizzlies are taking care of the ball at an elite level, turning the ball over on only 10 percent of possessions, and that is key against a Nets team that is explosive in transition. Memphis is also a top-10 team in points per game (115.5) and the Grizzlies will need to score in bunches.

Why the Nets can cover

Memphis has a star in Morant, but Brooklyn has two in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Both are red-hot to begin the season, with Irving averaging 29.6 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the field and 56.0 percent from 3-point distance. Durant is putting up 26.7 points per game, knocking down 53.2 percent of his shot attempts and a blistering 69.2 percent on three-point attempts.

That pairing, coupled with a strong supporting cast, makes Brooklyn difficult to stop, and the Grizzlies are currently a bottom-three team in the NBA defensively in both points allowed per game and free throw rate allowed. On the defensive end, the Nets are also playing quite well, leading the league in adjusted defensive efficiency and shooting efficiency allowed. Brooklyn is at a disadvantage on a back-to-back, but this is the kind of talented roster that can overcome that, and they could have a bit of extra motivation after suffering their first loss on Sunday.

