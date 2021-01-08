The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 2-6 overall and 0-5 at home, while Brooklyn is 5-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Grizzlies have won the last three games between the teams.

Memphis is favored by one point in the latest Grizzlies vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218.

Grizzlies vs. Nets spread: Grizzlies -1

Grizzlies vs. Nets over-under: 218 points

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies lost to the Cavaliers 94-90 on Thursday. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Clarke added 14 points. Dillon Brooks scored 11 points but missed nine of 13 shots from the field. The Grizzlies did register a season-high 14 steals. Memphis has not won a home game this season.

The Grizzlies have lost their last two games by a combined total of six points. Kyle Anderson is shooting 38 percent from the field in his last five games. He scored a career-high 28 points in his last meeting with the Nets. Brooks is shooting 29.3 percent from the floor in his last three games. He scored 24 points the last time he faced Brooklyn. John Konchar is day to day with an ankle injury.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets stunned the 76ers on Thursday, 122-109. Brooklyn scored the victory without its top two players. Kyrie Irving missed the game because of personal reasons and Kevin Durant was out due to health and safety protocols. The Nets have won two consecutive games without Durant. Brooklyn was led by Joe Ingles, who scored a season-high 28 points with six 3-pointers. The Nets maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half.

Irving did not travel with the team for Friday's game, and Durant may be able to return on Sunday. Caris LeVert had 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Jarrett Allen contributed 15 points and 11 boards vs. Philadelphia. It was Allen's third consecutive double-double. The Nets have an 11-12 all-time record vs. the Grizzlies. They have lost 25 of 48 meetings between the teams.

