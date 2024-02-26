The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in an interconference matchup on Monday. Memphis is 20-37 overall and 7-21 at home, while Brooklyn is 21-35 overall and 8-18 on the road. This is their first meeting of the season, and the home team won both of their contests last year.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Brooklyn is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Nets odds, and the over/under is 215.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Nets spread: Nets -1.5

Grizzlies vs. Nets over/under: 215.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Nets money line: Grizzlies: +106, Nets: -127

BRK: The Nets are 10-7 ATS as the favorite this season

MEM: The Grizzlies are 11-4 ATS over their last 15 games

What to know about the Nets

The Nets enter on a four-game losing streak and have dropped seven of their last eight contests. Things haven't gotten much better for Brooklyn since firing head coach Jacque Vaughn on Feb. 19 as the Nets are 0-2 in their first two games without Vaughn. They've lost those matchups by an average of 21.5 points. Brooklyn has failed to reach 100 points in any of its last three contests as it ranks in the bottom third of the league in nearly every offensive category, including scoring (23rd) and shooting percentage (28th).

Individually, Mikal Bridges has been one of the more consistent bring spots offensively for the Nets, averaging 21.5 points per game. Cameron Thomas has been up and down with his scoring totals, but he has scored at least 18 points in four of his last five games and is averaging 21 ppg. The best news for the Nets on Monday may be that Memphis has been in a similar tailspin over the last few weeks, and five of the Nets' last six losses have come against teams currently in the playoffs. This should be a more even matchup than those recent contests. Ben Simmons (leg) is questionable for Brooklyn. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 101-95 loss to the Clippers on Friday out of the All-Star break. Memphis desperately needed those back-to-back wins before the week off as it was on a nine-game losing skid before the first victory. The Grizzlies have dealt with some of the most significant injuries this season, playing in recent weeks without Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger), three of their four leading scorers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 29 points against the Clippers as the Grizzlies have relied heavily on him with the team's injuries. He leads Memphis' active players in scoring (22.4 ppg). Gregory Jackson, a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is being called upon in a significantly larger role than expected, averaging 19.3 ppg over his last seven contests while playing major minutes. Despite going 2-2 overall over their last four games, the Grizzlies are 4-0 ATS over that span heading into their matchup against the struggling Nets. See which team to pick here.

