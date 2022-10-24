The Memphis Grizzlies look to continue their recent dominance in the all-time series when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Memphis (2-1) has won six consecutive meetings with Brooklyn, last losing on Jan. 4, 2019. The Grizzlies opened the 2022-23 NBA season with a pair of victories before being trounced 137-96 at Dallas on Saturday. Brooklyn (1-1) hits the road for the first time this campaign after splitting its first two contests at home. Seth Curry (ankle) has been ruled out for the Nets while Memphis lists Dillon Brooks (thigh) as questionable).

Tip-off at the FedExForum is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Memphis is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5.

Nets vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -1.5

Nets vs. Grizzlies over/under: 228.5 points

Nets vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -125, Brooklyn +105

MEM: The Grizzlies are 21-7 against the spread in their last 28 home games

BKN: The Nets are 0-6 ATS in their last six meetings with Memphis

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis is led offensively by Ja Morant, who is third in the NBA with an average of 34.3 points through three games. The 23-year-old point guard, who recorded 20 points in the setback at Dallas, scored 34 in the Grizzlies' season-opening overtime win against New York and poured in 49 on 17-of-26 shooting in a 129-122 triumph at Houston on Friday. Morant's 83 points were a franchise record for most over the first two games of a season.

Starting in place of Jaren Jackson Jr., who is not expected to play until December as he recovers from foot surgery, Santi Aldama has performed well thus far. After recording two double-doubles as a rookie last season, the 21-year-old Spanish power forward opened 2022-23 with one as he scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Knicks. Aldama is averaging 11.3 points and 8.7 boards while shooting guard Desmond Bane has scored at least 14 points in each of his three contests.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn began the campaign with a 130-108 loss to New Orleans before posting a 109-105 victory against Toronto on Friday. Kevin Durant led the club with 32 points versus the Pelicans and added 27 in the triumph over the Raptors. Kyrie Irving, who was limited to 15 points in the opener, hit five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 30 points and dished out seven assists against Toronto.

Nic Claxton has gotten off to a strong start in his fourth season after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old power forward, who posted four double-doubles last campaign, has recorded one in each of Brooklyn's first two contests after registering 19 points and 11 rebounds on Friday. Playing in just his second game since June 2021, Ben Simmons had six points, 10 boards and eight assists in the victory against Toronto.

